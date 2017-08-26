UPDATE: Firefighters reach 20 percent containment on Deer Park Fire overnight

Updated at 9:35 am, August 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

MENAN — Local and federal firefighters managed to get a ahead of the Deer Park Fire late Friday night.

The fire, which is located on Bureau of Land Management property west of Rexburg, is now 20 percent contained, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee. The fire has also moved west, about three miles from Interstate 15.

Aerial mapping of the fire on Saturday morning shows the blaze is significantly smaller than the 20,000 acre estimate last night. New estimates place the fire at about 11,076 acres as of 11 a.m.

Idaho Highway 33 between Rexburg and I-15 is open again as the fire has moved away from the highway.

The Unified Sportsmen’s Club, a gun range that was evacuated yesterday, remains closed Saturday as the area is being used as an incident command center.

Firefighters are hoping to use the higher humidity this morning to make serious progress on fighting the blaze before it gets hotter and dryer in the afternoon.

The weather won’t help firefighters much this afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures between 83 to 91 degrees on Saturday with northwest winds of up to 10 mph. Winds are expected to increase to 15 mph on Saturday night.

No air quality advisories have been issued in the Idaho Falls or Rexburg areas. It may smell smokey, but the air quality is listed as healthy.

The fire continues to move away from populated areas and no structures are threatened at this time. The fire is burning only sage brush and grass.

Authorities say the fire was caused by humans, but an exact cause has not been released.