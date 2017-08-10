Former gubernatorial candidate rescued in Shoshone County, wife dies

Updated at 5:15 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Idaho Press-Tribune Staff

Walter L. Bayes, of Emmett, was rescued Tuesday from an area near Bath Tub Mountain in the St. Joe River area, but his wife, Virginia Bayes, has died, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Bayes, 79, was located by Missoula Ranger District firefighters around 1 p.m. when they responded to a fire in the area. They searched for Bayes’ wife, finding her body sometime later.

Walter Bayes was transported from the area via air ambulance, but he refused treatment and was not taken to a hospital.

Fire crews then continued their search for Virginia Bayes on the ground and in the air.

Her death is under investigation by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Forest Service.

Fire crews from St. Joe and Missoula Ranger Districts continued fighting the 25-30 acre blaze, called the Buck Creek Fire.

Walter Bayes ran for governor in the Republican primary in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press-Tribune. It is posted here with permission.