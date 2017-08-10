Weather Sponsor
Former gubernatorial candidate rescued in Shoshone County, wife dies

Idaho

0  Updated at 5:15 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Idaho Press-Tribune Staff
Walter Bayes | Idaho Public Television file photo

Walter L. Bayes, of Emmett, was rescued Tuesday from an area near Bath Tub Mountain in the St. Joe River area, but his wife, Virginia Bayes, has died, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Bayes, 79, was located by Missoula Ranger District firefighters around 1 p.m. when they responded to a fire in the area. They searched for Bayes’ wife, finding her body sometime later.

Walter Bayes was transported from the area via air ambulance, but he refused treatment and was not taken to a hospital.

Fire crews then continued their search for Virginia Bayes on the ground and in the air.

Her death is under investigation by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Forest Service.

Fire crews from St. Joe and Missoula Ranger Districts continued fighting the 25-30 acre blaze, called the Buck Creek Fire.

Walter Bayes ran for governor in the Republican primary in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press-Tribune. It is posted here with permission.

MemLogo_Idaho Press Tribune

The roots of the Idaho Press-Tribune go back to 1883 in Caldwell with the first paper coming off the press just months after Caldwell was established as a city. Idaho Press-Tribune was officially formed when Pioneer Newspapers purchased the Idaho Free Press in Nampa and Caldwell News Tribune in 1980.

The Canyon County publication is headquartered in Nampa. Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho Press-Tribune.

