Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man wanted in murder case possibly spotted near Mesa Falls

Local

0  Updated at 4:10 pm, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Thursday that a man wanted in connection to a Caldwell triple homicide may have been in the county.

A river guide told deputies he spotted some men “acting suspicious” along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River between Lower Mesa Falls and Bear Gulch. The guide believed one of men could have been Gerald “Mike” Bullinger.

Previous stories

Person of interest in Idaho triple murder may be in Wyoming

Canyon County triple homicide investigation continues

Man wanted in connection to 3 bodies found at Caldwell home

Authorities investigating after 3 bodies found outside Caldwell farmhouse

A nationwide warrant was issued June 21 for Bullinger, 60, who is considered a person of interest in the case of three women who were murdered outside a home near Caldwell. The warrant is for a felony charge of failing to report deaths to law enforcement.

“The guide thought it might be the suspect so we responded to the tip,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Humphries says the terrain in the area was very rugged and investigators were unable to locate anybody.

One of the deputies seriously injured his ankle and the Fremont County Search and Rescue team was called in. Crews used a boat to carry the deputy down the river to safety.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Man charged with first-degree arson in fire that burned Pocatello houses

3 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam

27 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Flood advisory issued for Bonneville County

26 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Rexburg girl, grandmother and cousin killed, 2 others injured in Montana crash

30 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 