Man wanted in murder case possibly spotted near Mesa Falls

Updated at 4:10 pm, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Thursday that a man wanted in connection to a Caldwell triple homicide may have been in the county.

A river guide told deputies he spotted some men “acting suspicious” along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River between Lower Mesa Falls and Bear Gulch. The guide believed one of men could have been Gerald “Mike” Bullinger.

A nationwide warrant was issued June 21 for Bullinger, 60, who is considered a person of interest in the case of three women who were murdered outside a home near Caldwell. The warrant is for a felony charge of failing to report deaths to law enforcement.

“The guide thought it might be the suspect so we responded to the tip,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Humphries says the terrain in the area was very rugged and investigators were unable to locate anybody.

One of the deputies seriously injured his ankle and the Fremont County Search and Rescue team was called in. Crews used a boat to carry the deputy down the river to safety.