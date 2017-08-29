Officials: Teenager ‘panicked’ before driving on tire rim, causing multiple fires

Updated at 11:48 am, August 29th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton & Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A teenage driver is in custody after officials say she hit a vehicle, lost a wheel on her pickup truck and continued driving on a tire rim. Sparks from the rim touching the road caused multiple fires and some scary moments Tuesday morning.

The initial crash happened near Rigby High School on East 300 North, also known at Highway 48, around 11:30 a.m.

“The young driver of the truck panicked and kept on driving,” Central Fire Assistant Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The sparks from the rim caused a near continuous fire from 300 North to 100 North (nearly two miles).”

The Central Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Ucon Fire Department all responded to the fires. On 100 North along, there were 8-10 spot fires, according to Anderson.

A witness says the driver of the pickup truck finally stopped when another person in a pickup truck forced her off the road into a ditch.

The fires have been put out but Central firefighters are remaining on the scene to mop up any hot spots. No structures or vehicles were burned, according to Anderson.

Investigators are meeting with the pickup truck driver and further information is expected to be released later.

“This is a reminder that it is very, very dry out here and we just ask people that if there’s an incident or accident to stop and get it reported,” Anderson says. “Don’t panic. None of us are bad guys. We are here to help so please don’t panic.”