Pregnant woman injured in car versus minivan collision near ISU

Updated at 11:07 am, August 30th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

POCATELLO — A two-vehicle crash near Idaho State University sent a pregnant woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the crash at South Fourth Avenue and Benton Street. Authorities described the woman’s injuries as minor and said she was taken to the hospital mainly as a precautionary measure.

The wreck occurred around 12:10 a.m. and involved a car and a minivan.

No one else was injured besides the pregnant woman.

Pocatello police said the crash remains under investigation but they did cite the driver who caused the collision.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the wreck.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is posted here with permission.