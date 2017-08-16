Weather Sponsor
Surveillance cameras capture Woodruff Ave. crash as it happens

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 12:19 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Photos: Natalia Hepworth | EastIdahoNews.com.

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a two-car crash on Woodruff Avenue near Bonita Drive that resulted in a vehicle being flipped on its side.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when police say the driver of a white Subaru tried to turn left from Woodruff onto Bonita Drive.

“A driver in the oncoming lane motioned for him to turn and he did when the driver of a blue van in the far lane didn’t see him and collided with him,” Idaho Falls Police Officer Brandon Harkness said.

The van slammed into the car, pushing the car onto its side. The Subaru driver was able to climb out of his vehicle, and nobody was hurt, Harkness said.

Police are investigating the crash. Traffic is backed in the area, and drivers are urged to use an alternate route if possible.

Natalia Hepworth

