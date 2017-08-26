Weather Sponsor
Two-vehicle crash spills bales across road in St. Anthony

St. Anthony

0  Updated at 5:29 pm, August 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Krista Neilson

ST. ANTHONY — A two-vehicle non-injury crash caused a number of large hay or straw bales to be strewn across a roadway on Saturday morning.

St. Anthony Police responded to the crash on East Yellowstone Street in front of Broulims at around 11:30 a.m.

Senior Patrol Officer John Hunter said a car turned in front of a pickup truck hauling a trailer of hay or straw bales. The two vehicles impacted and bales were thrown across the road.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene, however, no one was injured.

The street was blocked and traffic was diverted for just under 2 hours to allow for cleanup.

Nate Sunderland

