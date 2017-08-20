Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Desert fire near Menan Butte expected to be contained

Weather

0  Updated at 5:13 pm, August 20th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Mike Mille

REXBURG — Authorities say a rapidly spreading wildfire that started in the desert north of the Menan Butte has been halted and it should be contained by this evening.

Just after 5 p.m., a rapidly spreading wildfire was reported on Bureau of Land Management property in Jefferson County near Twin Butte Road between Rexburg and Interstate 15.

The fire, which is estimated at more than 25 acres, was moving north toward Idaho Highway 33, before it was halted by firefighters at the highway, according to Central Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Carl Anderson.

Authorities closed a portion of ID-33 due to poor visibility.

Some eclipse campers in the area were evacuated.

Central Fire District, Madison Fire Department and BLM responded to the fire. Air support assisted in fire control.

Authorities said they suspect the fire was caused by people.

Eastern Idaho is in the middle of a Red Flag warning, which means high winds and low humidity are creating perfect conditions for fires to spread rapidly. In the vicinity of the fire, winds are measuring between 10 to 20 mph with gust of 30 mph. Humidity is between 9 to 15 percent.

Courtesy Mike Mille
Nate Sunderland

