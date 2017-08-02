WATCH: War Bonnet Round Up Kicks off with America’s Got Talent finalist

Updated at 8:07 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — America’s Got Talent Finalist, Loop Rawlins returns to entertain crowds with his antics and lasso tricks at the 106th annual War Bonnet Round Up – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo – presented by Teton Toyota on August 3, 4, and 5.

“Loop did a fantastic job at our rodeo last year, we are excited that he is returning again,” states Rodeo Board member and Parks & Recreation Director, Greg A. Weitzel. “Loop tells us he will be adding to his performance and bringing along a very special guest.”

The trio bullfighting team of Lelo ‘Krazy Train’ Garcia and John Roberts will return this year, bringing with them National Finals Rodeo bullfighter, Chuck Swisher.

Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the best Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) talent and stock to compete in this annual family-friendly event at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Rodeo royalty in the pen with a bull.| Brandon Griffin, EastIdahoNews.com

Rodeo gates open at 5 p.m. for those who want to come early to get the best seats and enjoy the mechanical bull, games, food and vendors. The PRCA rodeo will start at 8 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. General admission tickets start at $18 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $10 for children (ages 10 and younger) with children ages 2 and under for free. An adult must accompany all children.

The $5 dollar parking fee is not included in the ticket, however, every parking pass comes with an official rodeo program and day sheet.

Tickets are also available at local ticket outlets including Teton Toyota, KJ’s on Sunnyside, Boot Barn, Vickers, Sportsman Warehouse, Idaho Falls Rec Center and C-A-L Ranch.