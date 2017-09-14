Snow forecast for Montana, parts of Idaho and Wyoming this weekend

0

Updated at 5:14 pm, September 14th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning has been issued for much of southern Montana this weekend.

The National Weather Service reports some 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. Officials say travel in high country could be difficult and tree and power line damage is possible.

Lighter snow or rain and high winds are predicted at slightly lower elevations of 6,500 feet, according to the NWS. Snowfall rates will peak Friday and will gradually end Saturday.

260 EARTHQUAKES HAVE STRUCK EASTERN IDAHO SINCE SEPT. 2. IS THE BIG ONE COMING?

No winter warnings or advisories have been issued in Idaho, but rain or snow is forecast in parts of the following counties: Fremont, Clark, Teton, Butte, Custer and Caribou. At night temperatures in these areas could drop into the 20s or 30s.

Lower elevation areas — including Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello — should not see any snow, but may see rain or frost.

In western Wyoming a winter weather advisory is in effect. Rain is expected to turn to snow above 10,000 feet after midnight Thursday, with the snow levels lowering to 7,000 feet by late Friday. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Friday night. Between 5 to 8 inches is expected, according to NWS.

STORIES YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN

WHY WE GAVE $200 TO THIS MAN WEARING YELLOW HIGH HEELS

GAY MORMON BLOGGER TALKS ABOUT WHY HE’S REMAINING CELIBATE AND FAITHFUL IN HIS CHURCH

MIRACLE BABY KAIO, BORN AT 24 WEEKS, PROVES THAT ‘HE’S A LITTLE FIGHTER