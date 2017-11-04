Convicted cop-killer sentenced to death in Coeur d’Alene

Ryan Collingwood, The Spokesman-Review

Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE — Jonathan D. Renfro, who was convicted this month in the shooting death of Coeur d’Alene police Sgt. Greg Moore, was sentenced to death Saturday morning.

After ending the day Friday without a verdict, the jury reconvened in a packed Coeur d’Alene court room Saturday and had reached their decision by around 9:00 a.m.

The death penalty verdict comes after eight weeks of proceedings and six weeks of court hearings and testimony. Renfro was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 13.

When Judge Lansing Haynes read the death penalty verdict Saturday morning, he said that the jury found that the defense’s mitigation wasn’t enough to sentence Renfro to life in prison.

