Which school administrators make the most money?

Share This Story

Idaho’s highest paid public education administrators make more than the governor and the state superintendent of public instruction.

An Idaho Education News review of current salary contracts found the top 20 Idaho school administrators make between $133,413 and $173,880. Idaho Gov. Butch Otter makes $124,436 and Superintendent Sherri Ybarra earns $105,770.

Included in the top 20 moneymakers are six administrators from the Boise School District and four from the Blaine County School District. No charter school administrators are among the top 20.

Blaine County Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes has the highest salary in Idaho K-12 public education — she makes $173,880. Boise Superintendent Don Coberly follows closely at $172,228.

The highest paid charter school administrator is Scott Thomson at North Idaho Stem Charter. His salary of $127,764 ranks No. 33 statewide. Next is Francisco Casteneda at Heritage Community Charter with a $112,000 salary ranked No. 61.

Here’s a list of the Top 20 administrators and their 2017-18 contract salary:

GwenCarol Holmes (Blaine) $173,880.

Don Coberly (Boise) $172,228.

Mary Ann Ranells (West Ada) $166,859.

Shawn Woodward (Lake Pend Oreille) $161,452.

Charles Shackett (Bonneville) $156,026.

Paula Kellerer (Nampa) $144,200.

Coby Dennis (Boise) $143,577.

Pat Charlton (Vallivue) $142,725.

George Boland (Idaho Falls) $141,900.

Marjean McConnell (Bonneville) $140,928.

John Peck (Blaine) $136,646.

Fritz Peters (Blaine) $136,572.

Josh Middleton (Middleton) $136,500.

Shalene French (Caldwell) $135,660.

Douglas Howell (Pocatello-Chubbuck) $135,550.

Debra Gutknecht (Blaine) $134,179.

Debbie Donovan (Boise) $133,413.

Amy Kohlmeier (Boise) $133,413.

Lisa Roberts (Boise) $133,413.

Nick Smith (Boise) $133,413.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 2. It is used here with permission.