Ehardt appointed to serve in Idaho House of Representatives

BOISE — Idaho Falls City Councilwoman and former mayoral candidate Barbara Ehardt has been appointed to fill Janet Trujillo’s seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter announced the appointment Wednesday. Ehardt, along with Mark Fuller and Paul Fuller, had been nominated by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s District 33 legislative committee to fill the seat.

“I am indeed humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Otter,” Ehardt said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “It has been my great honor to serve the people of Idaho Falls these past four years and now it will be my honor to serve the great people of Idaho in this upcoming legislative session. Truly I am humbled by this opportunity.”

Trujillo recently resigned after Otter appointed her to serve on the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Ehardt’s term on the Idaho Falls City Council is complete in January.