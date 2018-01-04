Ammon woman arrested for felony DUI after hit-and-run crash

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from the scene of a crash.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrested 36-year-old Colette Shaw in the area of John Adams Parkway and Edinburg Circle at about 8:30 p.m. after she allegedly hit a fence and parked car with her vehicle and then fled the scene, according to a news release.

Police reports show deputies were able to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Rulon Drive. Shaw was in the driver’s seat and exhibited signs of impairment from alcohol use.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Shaw was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Upon arrival at the jail Shaw submitted to breath testing and those results showed a .24 and .23 BAC, which is approximately 3 times the legal limit.

The arresting deputy was able to find that Shaw had three previous DUI convictions, the most recent one a felony, as well as a suspended driving status.

Shaw was booked into jail for felony driving under the influence (4th offense), and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.