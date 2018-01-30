Free teen anxiety & depression seminar to be held tonight
The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
IDAHO FALLS — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Idaho Falls School District 91 will be hosting a seminar on Teen Anxiety & Depression.
This free seminar is geared towards parents and teens, and will highlight common signs of anxiety and depression in teenagers, help identify resources in our schools and community, and offer hope and help.
The presenter is Dawn Cureton, a psychologist at EIRMC’s Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls. Dawn works primarily with adolescents and also teaches part-time at College of Eastern Idaho. Dawn has served as a counseling psychologist at U.C. Santa Barbara, U.C. Irvine, U.C. Berkley, Sonoma State University and the College of Marin. Down received her Pre-Doctoral internship at Brigham Young University and completed her Post-Doctoral Fellow at U.C. Berkley.
This seminar is the third in an ongoing seminar series called Smart Kids, Healthy Families, hosted by EIRMC and Idaho Falls School District 91. Past topics have been Teen Suicide, and Teen Rebellion.
What: Teen Anxiety & Depression Seminar
Who: Dawn Cureton, Psychologist at EIRMC, Behavioral Health Center
Where: Taylorview Middle School
When: January 30, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
