Man shot after police say he drew a weapon & refused their commands

The following is an update from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS – On Tuesday, January 23rd at 2:04 PM, Idaho Falls public safety dispatch received a call about a suspicious adult male near the intersection of South Blvd. & Elm Street.

Three Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the call. Officers attempted to talk with the man, but he fled to a residential apartment building near North Corner Ave. & Elm Street. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, the man displayed a weapon. One officer fired upon the suspect. Officers immediately began performing CPR on the man until emergency medical services arrived.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene at 2:20 PM. The ambulance arrived at 2:25 PM and the man was transported to EIRMC at 2:26 PM. No information about the victim’s medical condition is available for release.

Police do not believe there is any existing threat to the public.

The scene of the incident will be cordoned off until the investigation is complete. The areas affected are along South Boulevard from 12th Street to Ash Street as well as parts of Elm Street, 10th Street, N. Corner Ave. and Walnut Street.

The Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Incident Task Force is conducting a comprehensive investigation of the incident. The task force is made up of various law enforcement agencies in Eastern Idaho and is led by the Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.

Original story:

IDAHO FALLS — A man was shot by police Tuesday afternoon after officers say he drew a weapon and refused to listen to their commands.

Idaho Falls Police were called to Common Cents at 1003 South Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man with a weapon. A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com the man was trying to do something to the building.

When officers arrived, the man crossed the street to an apartment building.

“Officers then confronted him in that building and he drew some type of weapon,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our officers used verbal commands to ask him to stop and he did not comply with any of those commands. One of our officers fired upon the suspect inside that building.”

Numerous police officers responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Police have not released his name or condition.

Roads in the neighborhood were closed for a few hours and the public was asked to avoid the area.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, headed by Idaho State Police, is investigating the shooting.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.