Meet this professional snowboarder tonight before she heads for the Olympics

IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby athlete will host a “meet and greet” tonight in Idaho Falls before she leaves for South Korea to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Snowboarder JessiKa Jenson will be meeting people at the Keiffer’s Island Convention Center inside the Shilo Inn at 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to her Facebook page, Jenson will be meeting fans, signing autographs and receiving “good vibes” before she heads to Pyeongchang, South Korea to represent the United States Women’s Snowboarding team. She will participate in the “Pro Slopestyle – Snowboarding” team when the games begin Feb. 9.

Jenson has been skiing since she was 6 years old at Kelly Canyon. At age 10, she transitioned to snowboarding and the Jenson family went to the slopes every weekend where she taught herself how to speed down mountains.

She began competing at age 14 at Kelly Canyon and Grand Targhee as frequently as possible.

South Korea will not be Jenson’s first Olympics, nor will this be her first time competing in South Korea. In 2016, she competed in the FIS World Cup and placed 13th. She also competed in the 2014 Sochi Russia when she placed 13th in the inaugural slopestyle snowboard event. She has also participated in numerous events across the United States as well as Canada.