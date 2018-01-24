New website and memorial in Bingham County honors local veterans

BLACKFOOT – A new website gives people a chance to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed for their country.

Bingham County Commissioners launched PatriotFieldMemorial.com to honor and pay tribute to local veterans. The website provides a list of individuals from Bingham County who have served in the military. Friends and acquaintances can pay special tribute to individuals who have lost their lives while enlisted in military service.

The website also provides a place for people to donate to help build a bronze statue that will be placed at a veteran’s memorial in the park across from Bingham County Courthouse at the corner of North Ash and Francis Street.

“We have raised $30,000 but we still need another $80,000,” County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring told EastIdahoNews.com. “This way the community can take part and be involved in the project.”

The park is an integral part of the downtown revitalization project.

“With the Potato Museum, the Nuart and the murals in downtown, (the memorial) will help bring in a percentage of tour buses that pass through here,” Manwaring said.

The county has commissioned Ben Hammond, a renowned sculptor from Bingham County, to create the cast for the statue. The statue depicts a soldier handing a flag to two children.

The county also plans to have the names of all members of the military from Bingham County who were killed or missing in action.

“We encourage everyone to visit the website and confirm that your loved ones are represented,” said Martha Overdorf. “If they’re not listed there, complete the form on the site. I will ensure your loved one’s name is listed on the website.”