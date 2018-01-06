Sears is closing more stores in Idaho

Sears Holding Co. is closing 100 more stores including two in Idaho.

Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday they are closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores. The Sears store in the Magic Valley Mall is closing as well as the Sears store in the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene. Store closures will go through early March to early April.

Eligible company employees will receive severance and an opportunity to fill job openings in other Sears and Kmart locations, according to a news release.

Last November, Sears Holding Co. announced the closure of 18 Sears stores and 45 Kmart stores which are set to close later this month, including the Kmart in Ammon.

Sears Holding Co. closed hundreds of stores in 2017.

“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” Sears Holding Co. said in a news release.