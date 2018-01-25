WATCH: This guy just robbed a bank. Have you seen him?

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

CHUBBUCK — On Jan. 25 at 12:44 p.m., officers with the Chubbuck Police Department responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 4195 Yellowstone, in reference to a reported robbery.

The suspect fled the scene prior to Officers arrival. He is described as a dark skinned adult male wearing a dark colored hoodie with a dark colored bandanna covering his face and blue jeans. Witnesses state he was medium build to heavy set.

It is believed that he left the area in an older model grey Ford Explorer with a grey bumper and an unknown Idaho License plate. The driver side taillight on this vehicle was also reported to have tape over the top of the light, and the front license plate may possibly be missing from the vehicle.

At this point we believe that the male subject may also be in the company of an adult female and he also may be armed. No firearms were displayed during the robbery, however the suspect led tellers at the bank to believe that he was armed.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police at (208) 237-7172.