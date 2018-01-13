Vehicle barrels through showroom at car dealership

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested late Friday night after driving his vehicle through the Wackerli Buick Cadillac GMC building in Idaho Falls.

Police reports show the incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on Holmes Ave., city of Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. It appears the man drove his vehicle up a show ramp broke through a window and continued through a good portion of the building.

The result was a significant amount of damage, including eight large windows, a door and various pieces of office equipment and furniture.

“We don’t know anything about his motive,” Wackerli General Manager Amy Delaney said. “It was a big shock to us.”

No one was in the building at the time of the incident and there were no injures.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Despite the damage, Wackerli remained open for business Saturday.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com