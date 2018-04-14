Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror gets ready for last night of business

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been 18 years and the creator of Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror says it’s time to move on.

Friday the 13 marked the beginning of the House of Terror’s last weekend. Dr. Slaughter’s founder Darrell Wagner said it’s a bittersweet moment for him and his staff.

“It’s been a fantastic run,” Wagner told EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho Falls DARE project has been fully funded by Dr. Slaughter’s and has left the program in a position where it is able to continue helping youth in the community.

“It’s been a good support for the program,” DARE officer Justin Cornelsen told EastIdahoNews.com. “All of the funds basically provide us with workbooks for the kids. The kids have always been getting a t-shirt, any kind of incentive items we use for prizes and things like that. A lot of good things come from it.”

DARE Officer Clark Lund said he has been a DARE Officer for four years.

“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s fun working with the kids. It’s fun to see a change in the kids and see them want to do stuff with their lives. That’s the best part about it.”

Wagner said one of the great things he has been able to do with Dr. Slaughter’s is help the kids that volunteer to better themselves academically.

“You want to hang out at Dr. Slaughters, you’ve got to have good academics,” Wagner explained. “I was bringing kids in as bad as straight ‘Fs’ in school and I’d have to walk them around the haunted house and let them know that this is the extra in life. The only way to get that extra is to fulfill your obligations to your family and academics. Almost every single kid would bring their grades up as far as they could.”

The final night of business begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $10. The Fast track is $13.