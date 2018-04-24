First look inside the new Thunder Ridge High School

Share This

AMMON — Most of the construction at the new Thunder Ridge High School is complete, and the building is on track to accept its first students this fall.

Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Director of Facilities and Operations John Pymm said the gymnasium is being prepared to have lines painted and the auditorium is ready for carpet and chairs to be installed.

“Things are coming together really well,” Pymm said. “Some of the things that are going to be different about this school than other schools in the district (is) we’re able to put all LED fixtures in (the school), which provides you with better light at a cheaper cost so we’re excited about that.”

RELATED: Logos released for new Thunder Ridge High School

Pymm said the school will be the only school in the state to have an all fiber-optic network backbone.

“We are extremely pleased with that. We feel like that will be a long-term solution to technology in this building,” Pymm said. “Overall the building is coming together exceptionally well.”

Headwaters Construction project manager Eric Albaugh said final touches including texture, painting, and flooring are being made.

“Generally the bulk of the work is done, but we still have some loose ends to finish up in a few of the common areas, corridors, locker room areas,” Albaugh said.

He said the building is ready to have its sign put on and which should be taking place in June. He said there will also be a marquee put up on 45th East.

“We’ve just really enjoyed building this school. We’ve put our heart and soul into it. I think it’s a great product. It will be something that everybody should enjoy for years to come,” Albaugh said.

An open house for the public will be held in August.

A view of the auditorium stage from the balcony. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Chemistry Lab. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The new Latter-day Saint seminary building near Thunder Ridge High School. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com