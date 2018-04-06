Idaho man pleads guilty after giving man drugs that caused his death

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Ryan E. Curtis, 44, of Nampa Idaho, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the United States District Court to distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Curtis was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on Jan. 9.

According to court records, on August 13, 2017, Ryan Curtis distributed fentanyl to D.S. in Nampa Idaho. In Curtis’ presence, D.S. ingested a portion of the fentanyl, overdosed and lost consciousness. Instead of calling 911, Curtis attempted to revive D.S. by injecting him with methamphetamine. D.S. ultimately died from the drugs.

The charge of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 20 years up to life, a term of supervised release of at least three years, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.

Sentencing is set for July 3, before Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge at the federal courthouse in Boise.

The case was investigated by the Nampa Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Board. The Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Board is a collaboration of local law enforcement drug task forces and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada, Canyon, and Malheur County.