It’s been 3 months. Here’s how we did at keeping our New Year’s fitness goals.

It’s been three months since members of the EastIdahoNews.com team announced individual fitness goals with the request that you would help hold us accountable.

Some of us surpassed our goals; others, well, gave it a good shot.

Here’s how things ended up.

JAY MILLER

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I would like to reduce my current body fat by 37 percent with an 11 percent reduction in weight. While training for three long run races this year, I would like to be at 300 miles by April 15.

I’m committing to measure 15 percent body fat, weigh 190 pounds and will have run 300 miles by April 15.

THE RESULTS: I’ve lost 20 pounds and went from 24 percent body fat to 12 percent. I have run 342 Miles. I hit all my goals and feel good!

ROBERT PATTEN

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I’m committing to walk every day during my lunch break, do strength exercises four times a week and lose 10 pounds by April 15.

THE RESULTS:I was able to walk 90 percent of the time during my lunch break but stopped doing strength exercises in March because I didn’t have time. I lost 3-5 pounds — not terribly impressive, but I didn’t balloon, which is always a good thing in the winters around here. And when I stepped on my scale the other day, I was happy it didn’t say, “Sorry, no cattle please.” So I win.

NATALIA HEPWORTH

IN JANUARY SHE SAID: I will run a 10K by April 15 and a half-marathon in July.

THE RESULTS:I fell short of my goal to run a 10K, but I will be participating in a 5K on Saturday with Ronda.

I can run about three miles without stopping, but strength exercises are my strength and not so much cardio.

NATE EATON

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I’m committing to run 4-5 times a week and lose 15 pounds by April 15.

THE RESULTS:I have run 4-5 times every week since the beginning of the year except one week in March when I was sick. I lost 12 pounds by April 15 – and then went to Las Vegas and ate far too much at a buffet. I’m down 10 pounds and want to lose 10 more by July 4.

NATE SUNDERLAND

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I commit to box 5-6 days a week and lose 25 pounds by April 15.

THE RESULTS:I failed in a meteoric way. I exercised daily, but only lost 12 pounds overall. Just yesterday I got two tractor tires that I’ll use to do hammer training.

RONDA HOBBS

IN JANUARY SHE SAID: ​No more chocolate for me! I’m committing to not eat any chocolate, eat less carbs and lose 10 pounds by April 15.

THE RESULTS:Low carb eating was a success! I’m consistently down 7-8 pounds (Five holiday pounds and then an extra two or three). WooHoo! I am sleeping better than I have in a long time, have fantastic energy, a clear mind and I feel great. I’ve curbed my carb addiction and I don’t feel like I’m denying myself when I turn away from sweets and junk. I’m not going to quit now!

MIKE PRICE

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I’m committing to cut out all sweets (including baked goods) and lose 20 pounds by April 15.

THE RESULTS:Well, I failed my fitness goal but I still have an overall goal of losing a significant amount of weight by the time my son turns one in October. I haven’t given up on that.

RETT NELSON

IN JANUARY HE SAID:I’m committing to complete a 90-day workout program by April 15.

THE RESULTS:I completed P90X3 and feel good!