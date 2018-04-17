Jameion Hernandez pleads guilty to murdering woman with baseball bat

IDAHO FALLS — A man who murdered a woman with a baseball bat pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday morning.

As part of an agreement with the prosecution, Jameion K. Hernandez, 20, agreed to plead guilty to the murder of 62-year-old Lisa Stukey. In turn, the prosecution has agreed not to seek the death penalty in this case, but is free to argue up to the maximum of life in prison.

The agreement also allows Hernandez to argue at sentencing.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Hernandez recounted the events leading up to him brutally murdering Stukey in her home on June 16, 2017.

Hernandez’s Statement:

“So, I basically got off work at one in the morning,” Hernandez said. “I was just having a really hard day, I guess. I came home and started to have a few drinks and then left my house because she — Lisa — lived right down the street from my house.

I had felt a lot of anger and resentment towards her for her actions in which she had separated my grandfather from my family ultimately leading to his death. And, in that process, she had managed to somehow get him to write my dad out of his will, essentially.

And this is from my own perspective on it, but, and to me, I feel like that played a major role in why parents are having issues. From my point of view, I felt as if this financial loss was a big blow to their relationship and stability. And to me my family is everything, you know. So, this woman destroyed that — all of it.

And when I went to her house I didn’t think she was there, honestly. I kicked in her back door because I was just going to take some stuff and then break a few things, you know. I don’t know why. And I went and she ended up being home and I got scared and I left.

Then I had a few more drinks and then I cam back with a bat. And, I went to her room. I didn’t know where she was until she came out of her room. So, I knew where her room was but I didn’t know where she was sleeping. And I like went into her room.

I was wearing all black. I had gloves on so, it was basically planned out. And I went in there. She got up and walked right in front of me. I stepped behind her and she turned around and I hit her in the head. She fell down and then she started to … well I started looking around, you know because I was panicking at this point.

And she sat back up, scared me, and so I hit her again. Then I hit her some more times. So, I was pretty positive she was dead. I took some things and then I left.”

In early July 2017, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office discovered the severely decomposed body of Stukey inside her home on Ross Avenue in Ammon.

Hernandez was arrested for Stukey’s murder and booked into Bonneville County Jail without bond on July 19, 2017. He pleaded not guilty to the crime on Dec. 5.

District Judge Dane Watkins accepted Hernandez’s guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is scheduled for July 16. Hernandez is facing up to life in prison.