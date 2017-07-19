Man arrested for murder in connection to decomposing body

Updated at 9:13 pm, July 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff deputies have arrested Jameion K. Hernandez of Ammon for murder in relation to the badly decomposing body that was found at a home in Ammon on July 2.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is expected to appear in court this week.

Investigators believe, but have not confirmed, that the body was Lisa Stukey, who owned the home.

There is no word on how she died.

Hernandez has no history of felony crime.

More details are expected to be released Thursday.