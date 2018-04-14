Local Radio Shack manager says man stole expensive police scanner

Share This

BLACKFOOT – A man allegedly stole a police scanner from Radio Shack in Blackfoot Thursday morning.

Store Manager Reese Clawson tells EastIdahoNews.com a white man wearing black clothes and sunglasses carrying a black backpack came in the store between 9:45 and 10:10 a.m. asking where the police scanners were.

After helping another customer, Clawson talked to the man about the scanners. Clawson told the man there was only one scanner left in stock and took it out of the box to show him.

After showing the scanner to the man, Clawson says the man said he wanted it. Clawson started putting it back in the box and the man told him not to worry about it.

“I didn’t know that meant he was going to take it,” says Clawson.

That’s when Clawson realized he forgot the stand.

“I turned to get the stand and he bolted out the door,” Clawson says.

The scanner’s value was around $600. Clawson says he reported the theft to police.

We reached out to Blackfoot Police. They were not available for comment, but they did say an investigation of the incident is underway.

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.