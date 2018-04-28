Locals get their guns out for the Second Amendment

IDAHO FALLS — Locals got together outside the Bonneville County Courthouse to rally in support of the Second Amendment.

The SOS Second Amendment Rally on Saturday morning brought out around 50 people, most of whom carried handguns, AR-15s and other rifles. Some waived American, Gadson or “Come and Take It” flags.

The event kicked off with the national anthem and an invocation which were followed by a speech from event organizer and Idaho House of Representatives candidate Chad Christensen.

“Those who seek to inflict harm are not fazed by gun-controllers,” Christensen said quoting Ronald Reagan.

Christensen was followed by Idaho Representative Bryan Zollinger (R-Idaho Falls).

Representative Bryan Zollinger addresses the crowd. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

“I’m here because I believe strongly in the constitution,” Zollinger said. “I believe that the constitution was inspired by God. That these are our God-given rights protected by the constition and the amendments. I appreciate the opportunity for representing each of you and I will never stand down from protecting our second amendment rights.”

Following Zollinger’s speech, ralliers proceeded to march around the Greenbelt. Now and again a shout of “shall not be infringed” rose up from one or two people.

“I just wanted to support the Second Amendment,” one of the attendees Tyler Christensen told EastIdahoNews.com. “I think there’s a lot of disinformation going out there. “I don’t like to be mean, but a bunch of kids don’t understand. They haven’t even bought a firearm. They don’t know what the process is.”

Tyler is a member of Southeast Idaho Practical Shooters, a local gun club. He said he wished more people had come out to the rally.

“Conservatives don’t like to protest — they don’t like to cause a scene,” he said. “And that’s just how it is.”