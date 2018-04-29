New owner of Freddy’s locations in Idaho

The following is a news release from Freddy’s Frozen Custard.

IDAHO – A familiar Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers face is taking over ownership of Idaho Freddy’s. Eric Stine of EMS Management will be the new principle in charge of the Freddy’s locations in Idaho. Idaho’s first Freddy’s opened in 2014 in Meridian and has expanded to Nampa, Idaho Falls, Caldwell, Chubbuck and Eagle. Stine is also part of the management team for the restaurant in Rexburg.

“I am excited to continue being part of the Idaho community,” said Eric Stine, CEO of EMS Management. “Our focus is on high-quality food, genuine hospitality and maintain a clean and comfortable atmosphere for Guests of all ages.”

Stine’s roots in Freddy’s run deep as he was the first general manager at the first Freddy’s location in Wichita, KS. His management team combined has more than 25 years of Freddy’s experience.

“We strive to provide fast, friendly service and premium quality food,” said Stine. “With the recent closing of our Boise location and Caldwell’s restaurant being put up for lease, we are dedicated more than ever to building our Freddy’s restaurants to be the place all our Guests want to go. We want to be more than just another place to eat in the community by becoming familiar with our Guests and their stories.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard freshly churned throughout the day.

Today, 300 Freddy’s restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” 2017 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.