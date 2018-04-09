Pocatello kids have new way to pay library fines – and it doesn’t cost a penny

Share This

The following is a news release from Marshall Public Library.

POCATELLO — Youth who have an overdue book fine with the Marshall Public Library now have a new way to pay it off without spending a penny.

To kickoff National Library Week, library staff are unveiling “Read for Fines.” The new program allows children who are 17-years-old and younger to pay off their fines at a rate of $1 per 15 minutes of reading at the library.

“We have seen instances where children have been discouraged from checking out books from the library because of the fines,” said Eric Suess, Marshall Public Library Director. “It is clear that these kids want to read and we want to do all we can to encourage them.”

The program is modeled after similar efforts in the Los Angeles area. According to a December 2017 article from the Los Angeles Times, “80% of parents said they are more likely to let children check out materials because of the more lenient policies.”

The new program is part of a full slate of activities scheduled for National Library Week. The week runs from April 8 through 14 and 2018 marks the 60th anniversary of the celebration. Events currently planned for the week include a program highlighting the history of the Marshall Public Library April 11, a D.E.A.R. Read-a-Thon April 12, and stuffed animal sleepover April 13.

“The stuffed animals will spend Friday night at the library doing various activities,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director of the Marshall Public Library. “On Saturday, the animal can be picked up and each child will receive a picture of all of the fun their animal had.”

For more information on the events scheduled at the Marshall Public Library for National Library Week, visit marshallpl.org.