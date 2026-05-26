 At least one person detained as warrant is served in Idaho Falls mobile home park - East Idaho News

Breaking News

At least one person detained as warrant is served in Idaho Falls mobile home park

Crime Watch

At least one person detained as warrant is served in Idaho Falls mobile home park

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — At least one person was detained as police served a warrant at the Sunnyside Acres mobile home park in Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple Idaho Falls police officers, along with two ambulances and a fire engine, were stationed at the park at West Elswood Drive.

police activity
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com observed a woman being escorted from a trailer in handcuffs and neighbors say another person was taken into custody.

The situation ended around 3:20 p.m. and police say there is no danger to the public.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we learn more information.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION