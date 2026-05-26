At least one person detained as warrant is served in Idaho Falls mobile home park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — At least one person was detained as police served a warrant at the Sunnyside Acres mobile home park in Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple Idaho Falls police officers, along with two ambulances and a fire engine, were stationed at the park at West Elswood Drive.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com observed a woman being escorted from a trailer in handcuffs and neighbors say another person was taken into custody.

The situation ended around 3:20 p.m. and police say there is no danger to the public.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we learn more information.