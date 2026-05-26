Two Idaho men sentenced after luring teen to 'photo shoot,' then using stun gun and beating him - East Idaho News

EAGLE — Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced to prison for an orchestrated kidnapping and assault that left an 18-year-old victim fearing for his life.

District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentences Friday after Devin Larson, 21, of Eagle, and Steen Thomas Lamb, 22, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping for a violent ambush carried out on Sept. 5, 2025.

Larson was sentenced to seven years in prison, with two years fixed, while Lamb received 13 years, with three years fixed. Both were also given a rider, allowing the court to review their sentences after a period of retained jurisdiction.

The attack began after victim Jordan Carrillo, 18, arranged through social media to meet a photographer to take pictures of his motorcycle. When Carrillo arrived at a subdivision under construction in Eagle, Larson was already there. After snapping one photo, Larson told Carrillo to turn around. Lamb immediately appeared and used a stun gun on him from behind, according to court records.

Investigators say the pair zip-tied Carrillo’s wrists and ankles, placed a bag over his body, and repeatedly kicked and hit him in the head and torso. They also tased him multiple times during what Carrillo described as an hour-long assault.

Carrillo told authorities Lamb pressed what looked like a gun to his chest and threatened to kill him unless he broke up with his girlfriend. The attackers then took his phone and sent messages to the girlfriend, ending the relationship on his behalf.

Before releasing him, the men threatened to kill Carrillo or his family if he reported the crime. Carrillo said he rode away fearing he might be shot in the back.

“I commend the victim’s courage in reporting this crime given the death threats intended to silence him,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. “This was a planned, calculated attack on a young man who had no idea what was coming. The defendants used deception, violence, and fear to control their victim — and then threatened his family to ensure his silence. That kind of conduct demands accountability, and today’s sentence delivers it.”

The prosecutor’s office credited the Star Police Department, Eagle Police Department, and Ada County Sheriff’s Office for their joint investigation.