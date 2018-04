Road closure in Bonneville County starts Monday

Share This

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – A road in Bonneville County will be closed next week as crews install a new pipe.

Bonneville County Road & Bridge tells EastIdahoNews.com 45th East between Highway 26 and 77th North will be closed Monday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 18.

Plan on taking an alternate route if this is a route you normally take.