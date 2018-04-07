UPDATE: Tornado threat over, severe thunderstorm warning still in effect

SECOND UPDATE:

A severe thunderstorm is occurring in Idaho Falls and Ammon moving at approximately 50 mph.

The storm is bringing lightning, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

UPDATE:

The tornado threat has diminished and the tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect in Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson and Madison counties until 7:40 p.m.

NWS advises residents to seek a sturdy shelter away from windows until the storm has passed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is passing over eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Bingham and Bonneville counties until 7 p.m.

The storm is moving east between Atomic City and the American Falls Reservoir at speeds of 45 mph.

Additionally, there is a wind advisory in effect for most of the Snake River Plain. NWS is predicting southwest winds sustained near 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph until about 10 p.m.

The wind will impact Interstate 15 between Pocatello to Idaho Falls, U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Arco and U.S. Highway 26 from Blackfoot to Arco.

