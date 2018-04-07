WATCH: We were broadcasting live when all hail broke loose

IDAHO FALLS — A fast-moving hail storm slammed several parts of eastern Idaho Saturday evening and resulted in damage to homes and businesses.

Quarter-size hail was reported in several areas and many EastIdahoNews.com users reported the storm ripped holes in the siding of their homes.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bingham and Bonneville counties until 7 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for most of eastern Idaho until 8:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was broadcasting live on Facebook as the storm moved in and caught the action as buckets of hail fell to the ground.

We will be posting more about the storm as the evening progresses and are working on a photo gallery. If you have pictures you’d like to share, please email news@eastidahonews.com or leave in the comments below.

