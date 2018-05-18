At least one injured in 3 car crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near Hitt Road and 17th Street.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and two ambulances were called to the wreck and witnesses say at least one woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 17th Street and traffic in the area is congested as crews investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as we receive them.