Elizabeth Smart to share her story at special east Idaho event

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Kidnapping and sexual abuse survivor Elizabeth Smart will share her powerful story during a special evening Thursday, June 14 at the Colonial Theater.

Elizabeth was abducted from her Utah home on June 5, 2002, and her captors threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. After being held captive 9 grueling months, police safely reunited the young teenager with her family on March 12, 2003.

Elizabeth has since become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation. She triumphantly testified before her captor and the world about the very private nightmare she suffered during her abduction, which led to conviction.

The founder of the “Elizabeth Smart Foundation,” Elizabeth has helped promote legislation to prevent abductions. She has chronicled her experiences in the New York Times best-selling book, “My Story.” She and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide called “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.”

Elizabeth recently released an inspiring book called “Where There’s Hope.” It focuses on what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on and reclaim one’s life.

Elizabeth will share her story of hope in Idaho Falls as Richard and Peggy Larsen Farms, Chad and Jessica Larsen Farms and EastIdahoNews.com present “An Evening with Elizabeth Smart” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. An audience question and answer segment will follow her speech. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS