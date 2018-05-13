Good Question: Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day?

I have a confession to make. I am a momma’s boy and I don’t care who knows it. I hope you’ve found the perfect way to let your mother know how much you love her.

I wish I could say I measure up in every way to my mom’s standard of living. I don’t, but it doesn’t matter because she loves me anyway.

It’s a pleasure to honor my mom for all she does for me. I try to live my life in a way that credits hers.

So much emphasis is given on Mother’s Day to doing something nice for mom, which is great, but I find myself asking why we need a designated day to do that? Why do we have to be told? Shouldn’t that be something we do naturally because we love our mom?

For me, that’s not always the case.

Regardless, it got me wondering how Mother’s Day came to be a national holiday and why we celebrate it?

I discovered Mother’s Day has roots all the way back to ancient Greece, according to History.com. Its most recent history, however, begins in the 1800s.

The woman who started it all ultimately sought its removal from the calendar. Find out why in our Good Question.

Happy Mother’s Day, Moms!

