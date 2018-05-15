LIVE UPDATES: The latest election numbers

IDAHO FALLS — Polls have closed across the majority of Idaho and one third of primary election results are in.

Several high-profile races are being decided in today’s election, including governor, lieutenant governor and several legislative seats.

Early numbers show Lt. Governor Brad Little is winning the gubernatorial race, followed by Congressman Raul Labrador and businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

EastIdahoNews.com is tracking all of the results that are changing by the minute.

