Man killed by police after stabbing woman

BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old man was killed by Blackfoot Police officers Friday night after he stabbed a 20-year-old woman with a knife.

Police reports show Blackfoot police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Broadway Street at around 10:45 p.m.

A male suspect was holding a female against her will with a knife, according to a police news release.

The suspect refused to comply with verbal commands from police, and stabbed the victim. Officers then fired on the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Pocatello Police and the Idaho State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident at the request of the Blackfoot Police Department.