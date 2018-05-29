Netflix adding 82, dropping 40 titles in June

Share This

THE COUCH (KSL.com) — June starts in just a few days, which means lots of warm, sunny days are ahead.

It’s the perfect excuse to… stay inside and watch all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, right?

The streaming giant will add 82 titles in June and will drop 40 titles, according to Lifehacker.com.

Sports fans will be excited to see “Miracle” available to stream in June. The 2004 film documents the United States’ gold-medal winning hockey team at the 1980 Olympics.

Disney fans will enjoy revisiting “101 Dalmatians,” available June 1, “Tarzan,” available June 23 and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on June 26.

If you’re a fan of violent, yet highly stylized, crime movies directed by guys named Martin, check out Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed,” available June 1, and Martin McDonagh’s “In Bruges,” available June 16.

Marvel fans who haven’t seen “Captain America: Civil War” should make sure to watch the movie before it leaves Netflix’s lineup June 25. Literature buffs should watch the 1974 version of “The Great Gatsby,” starring Robert Redford, before it leaves Netflix on June 15.

Here’s the full list of titles coming and going from Netflix next month:

Adding

June 1

• “Assassination Games”

• “Blue Jasmine”

• “Busted!”

• “101 Dalmatians”

• “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker”

• “He Named Me Malala”

• “Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth”

• “Just Friends”

• “Miracle”

• “National Treasure”

• “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

• “November 13: Attack on Paris”

• “Outside In”

• “Righteous Kill”

• “Rumor Has It”

• “Singularity”

• “Taking Lives”

• “Terms and Conditions May Apply”

• “The Boy”

• “The Covenant”

• “The Departed”

• “The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure”

June 2

• “The King’s Speech”

June 3

• “The Break with Michelle Wolf”

June 5

• “Thor: Ragnarok”

June 7

• “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2”

• “The Night Shift: Season 4”

June 8

• “Alex Strangelove”

• “Ali’s Wedding”

• “Marcella: Season 2”

• “Sense8: The Series Finale”

• “The Hollow”

• “The Staircase”

• “Treehouse Detectives”

June 9

• “Wynonna Earp: Season 2”

June 10

• “Portlandia: Season 8”

June 14

• “Cutie and the Boxer”

• “Marlon: Season 1”

June 15

• “La Hora Final”

• “Lust Stories”

• “Maktub”

• “Set It Up”

• “Step Up 2: The Streets”

• “Sunday’s Illness”

• “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”

• “The Ranch: Part 5”

• “True: Magical Friends”

• “True: Wonderful Wishes”

• “Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6”

June 16

• “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14”

• “In Bruges”

June 17

• “Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez”

• “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5”

June 18

• “Encerrados”

June 19

• “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

June 22

• “Brain on Fire”

• “Cooking on High”

• “Derren Brown: Miracle”

• “Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2”

• “Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2”

• “Us and Them”

June 23

• “Tarzan”

June 24

• “To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)”

June 25

• “Hotel Transylvania: Season 1”

June 26

• “Secret City”

• “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

• “W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro”

June 29

• “Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits”

• “GLOW: Season 2”

• “Harvey Street Kids”

• “Kiss Me First”

• “La Forêt”

• “La Pena Maxima”

• “Nailed It!: Season 2”

• “Paquita Salas: Season 2”

• “Recovery Boys”

• “TAU”

June 30

• “Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory”

• “Mohawk”

Coming sometime in June

• “iZombie: Season 4”

• “Life Sentence: Season 1”

• “Supergirl: Season 3”

Dropping

June 1

• “50 First Dates”

• “8 Mile”

• “Gridiron Gang”

• “J. Edgar”

• “Men in Black”

• “My Left Foot”

• “Neerja”

• “Out of the Dark”

• “Princess Kaiulani”

• “The Angry Birds Movie”

• “The Brothers Grimm”

• “The Spy Next Door”

• “The Young Victoria”

• “Training Day”

• “Untraceable”

• “Vice”

• “What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy”

• “While You Were Sleeping”

June 2

• “Shark Men: Season 3”

June 8

• “Grace of Monaco”

June 9

• “The Trials of Muhammad Ali”

June 10

• “Bonnie & Clyde”

June 15

• “Drillbit Taylor”

• “Naz & Maalik”

• “The Giver”

• “The Great Gatsby”

• “Underdogs”

June 16

• “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8”

• “Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of”

• “Curious George”

• “Super”

June 18

• “Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3”

June 20

• “Cake”

June 21

• “Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6”

June 22

• “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”

June 23

• “Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle”

June 25

• “Captain America: Civil War”

June 26

• “Alpha and Omega”

June 29

• “Bad Grandpa .5”

June 30

• “On Golden Pond”

This article was originally published on KSL.com. It is used here with permission.