One man hospitalized after crash near Sugar City

SUGAR CITY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash southbound on U.S. Highway 20 at the intersection of E. 200 North near Sugar City.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police reports Tristan J. Rawson, 20, of St. Anthony was driving southbound on US 20 in a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX. Jake W. Jensen, 33, of Rexburg was also driving southbound on US 20 in a 2016 Western Star semi pulling two trailers, according to a news release.

Jensen pulled onto US 20 southbound from E. 200 North and was getting up to speed. Rawson’s vehicle struck the rear trailer.

Rawson was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. He is listed as in stable condition, according to hospital spokesman Doug McBride.

Rawson was not wearing a seat belt. Jensen was wearing a seat belt.

The southbound US 20 lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.