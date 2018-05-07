Police investigating vandalism at church after neighbor is awakened by sound of breaking glass

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a report of vandalism that occurred over the weekend at a church.

Idaho Falls dispatch received a call around 1 a.m. from a neighbor who was awakened by the sound of glass breaking at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building near 12th Street and South Woodruff Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook. The neighbor reported seeing a juvenile running away from the church.

Officers responded and found the broken window, with damage estimated to be around $400.

Police are following leads and hope to make an arrest soon. Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 529-1200.