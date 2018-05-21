Search intensifies for woman missing in Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been 12 days since a 23-year-old woman reportedly fell into the Snake River and crews are continuing to search for her body.

The woman, whose name has not been released, reportedly fell into the river downstream of the Broadway Bridge around midnight on Wednesday, May 9. A man who was with her called police and workers with multiple agencies have helped in the search.

Extra resources were deployed Monday ahead of an anticipated increase in water levels Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Aircraft, boats equipped with sonar equipment and other watercraft have been on the river every day searching for the woman.

Idaho Falls Power crews are checking racks in the water and monitoring real-time video surveillance from cameras focused on the river, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking people not to swim or boat on the Snake River as high and swift water levels, combined with the low temperature of runoff water, have created dangerous conditions.

Increased water flows come with an increase in hidden obstacles and floating debris. The public is asked to always wear lifejackets and remember that cold water temperatures can quickly hamper your ability to self-rescue in an emergency.

If you see anything relating to this search or dangerous activity on or around the water, you’re asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.