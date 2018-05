Semi slams into Idaho Falls bridge

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A semi truck that could not fit under an overpass crashed into the D Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver of the truck appeared to be ok but the semi did sustain some damage.

Police were on scene and the westbound lane of Birch Street was blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we receive them.