The Healing Sanctuary holds ribbon cutting

IDAHO FALLS — It’s official: the old Idaho Falls Mormon 3rd Ward Building is now a medical clinic.

Dozens of people gathered Thursday afternoon at the 90-year-old structure as The Healing Sanctuary and Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Dr. Jeffrey Baker recently completed restoration on the historic chapel into a functional and integrative medicine clinic. The Healing Sanctuary primarily focuses on women’s healthcare as well as the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic disease.

Baker is a Board Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and is Fellowship trained in Integrative Medicine from the University of Arizona. He has served patients throughout southeast Idaho for over 26 years.

“Restoring an Idaho Falls landmark seemed like the perfect place to springboard this new line of patient care services. We needed a space that embodied the whole-person, mind and body aspects of the philosophy of medicine Dr. Baker practices,” Stephen Loosli, Chief Executive Officer said in a news release.

The Healing Sanctuary offers a collaborative approach between traditional medicine and integrative medicine allowing patients the opportunity to benefit from a more comprehensive, individualized care plan. The Healing Sanctuary also provides unique opportunities for clinical research trials and other research efforts new to the community. The building will serve as a community center, conference space, medical spa and reception venue.

A public open house will be held Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.