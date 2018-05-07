UPDATE: Man arrested in relation to mobile meth lab incident

UPDATE

An Idaho Falls man was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail Monday for felony attempted manufacture of a controlled substance.

Joshua Delong, 33, was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Deputies say he had materials in his vehicle that made it a mobile meth lab.

Iona Road east of Hitt Road was closed for seven hours and reopened around 6 p.m.

Delong is expected to appear for an initial court appearance Tuesday in Bonneville County.

ORIGINAL STORY

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Iona Road east of Hitt Road is closed for about a quarter mile due to police discovering a mobile meth lab.

The discovery was made after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on Iona Road. The driver said he had the components of a mobile meth lab in the car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies found at least one container had an “active chemical” inside. The driver has been detained pending charges, deputies said.

The meth materials have been contained, but police are asking the public to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. It does not appear nearby homes have been evacuated.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are handling the situation. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.