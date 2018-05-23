WATCH: Thousands of gallons of water gush onto street after crews hit line

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Crews hit a water line on the corner of Lincoln Road and Ammon Road Wednesday morning. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Construction crews are on the scene of a water line break at Lincoln Road and Ammon Road that has resulted in thousands of gallons of water spilling into the intersection.

Workers were drilling to put in a conduit for fiber optics around noon, according to crews on the scene. That’s when they hit the line and they are currently working to shut it off.

Traffic is moving in the area but drivers are asked to use caution and slow down.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss