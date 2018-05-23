WATCH: Thousands of gallons of water gush onto street after crews hit line

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Construction crews are on the scene of a water line break at Lincoln Road and Ammon Road that has resulted in thousands of gallons of water spilling into the intersection.

Workers were drilling to put in a conduit for fiber optics around noon, according to crews on the scene. That’s when they hit the line and they are currently working to shut it off.

Traffic is moving in the area but drivers are asked to use caution and slow down.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.