Cheers to the 24th Mountain Brewers Beer Fest

IDAHO FALLS — Five thousand people over 21, numerous designated drivers, 100 brewers, 300 types of beers and a few giant tents at Sandy Downs can only mean one thing– the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.

The National Brewers Association will be hosting its 24th beer festival in Idaho Falls Saturday and each year, it’s been hard to contain the masses.

“We love the fact that Idaho supports this event in every way,” treasurer John Stevens tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Brewers from around the region will attend the celebration and distributors from at least 20 states donate their beer.

The first Beer Fest was in 1994 at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls as a way to raise money for the Colonial Theater. Founder of the National American Brewers Association Gregg Smith was asked to organize it at the time.

Public relations director Kathy Beckwith says the first event had some 700 people and it has grown over the years. She says the event is a good time for great local causes.

“You’re supporting your community and you’re having a fun time,” Beckwith said.

In the last 23 years, the event has donated over $1.25 million dollars in profit.

“We basically fill up the venue. We sell out,” Stevens said. “We did get so big that the gate was significant volunteer burden for very little benefit.”

Stevens said all the beer is donated and the labor is volunteers. Each year the events net profit is around $125,000 and the money is donated to a variety of local charities.

“(It’s) a pretty special deal,” Stevens said.

As a precursor to the event, The North American Beer awards was held at the Hilton Garden Inn Tuesday through Friday. Stevens said 1,700 beers were entered for judging and this competition stands as the third most significant medal in the beer industry.

Beer Fest is Saturday, June 2 from noon until 5 p.m. at Sandy Downs Arena. Shuttles will be available to ride and bus stop information is on the event flyer. OPSKAMATRISTS and Hot Pursuit will be performing during the event and food trucks will be present.

This year the beer fest has 5,500 tickets and attendees must pre-order online or purchase them from local businesses in east Idaho as well as Utah. No tickets will be sold at the event. Tickets are $40 per persons over 21 and $10 for designated drivers.

Purchase tickets at:

Ammon: Firehouse Grill, La Quinta Inn

Idaho Falls: The Frosty Gator, Idaho Brewing Company, Marcellar’s , Snow Eagle Brewing, Tap-n-Fill, The Zone

Pocatello: The Grapevine, Portneuf Valley Brewing

Utah: Bohemian Brewing, Rooster’s Brewing